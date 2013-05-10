Ingrid Hoffman's Summer Fiesta: Chicken Enchiladas

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 43 minutes

Stand: 10 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

One 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

2 chopped scallion tops (about 3 tablespoons)

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped (about 1/4 cup), optional

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

4 cups shredded cooked chicken, such as rotisserie chicken

1 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

3/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

3/4 cup chopped red onion

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Six 8-inch flour tortillas

Directions:

1. Place the tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños (if desired), cilantro, and lime juice in a medium bowl; stir to combine. Set aside.

2. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with the butter; set aside.

3. Place the chicken in a large bowl. Add 1/2 cup of the cheese, and stir in the sour cream, red onion, and the salt and pepper. Mix well.

4. Place the tortillas on your work surface. Evenly distribute the chicken mixture onto the center of each tortilla, and roll them up. Place the rolls, seam side down, in the prepared baking dish. (It will be a tight fit.) Top with salsa. Cover with foil, and bake 40 minutes or until heated through.

5. Remove the foil, and sprinkle the enchiladas with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese. Return the baking dish to the oven until the cheese is melted and edges of tortillas are just beginning to get crisp, 3–5 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes, and serve. (Serving size: 1 enchilada)

Nutrition:

Calories 422 (30% from fat); Fat 14g (sat 7g, mono 5g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 88mg; Protein 39g; Carbohydrate 34g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 2g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 697mg; Calcium 262mg

Back to "Ingrid Hoffmann's Simply Delicioso Summer Fiesta" Intro



Ingrid Hoffmann hosts Simply Delicioso on the Food Network. These recipes are adapted from her new book of the same name.