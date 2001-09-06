Category: Wild card

FoodShouldTasteGood Chocolate Tortilla Chips. Hard to quibble with the company's name and mottofood should taste goodbut tasters definitely disagree about whether these chips do indeed taste good. Dutch cocoa built into a salty tortilla chip yields a snack that puzzled some, was "weird" to others, and struck a minority as unusually delicious. These chips have notes of sweet-salty choco-bitterness rather than outright chocolate richness. The chips have a very fresh taste and a nice, light crunch, and contain no trans-fats, preservatives, or artificial colors or flavors. So if you're looking for something natural, these fit the bill. But calories and fat are on par with Doritos Nacho Cheesier tortilla chips.

Crunch factor: Solid score of 4 out of 5.

Taste: Some thought they needed more kick, like a Mexican mole; one said he'd dip them in low-fat vanilla ice cream (the bag recommends peanut butter as well as banana slices, and it also claims the chips are both dessert and snack).

Overall score: 2.6 out of 5: nice chip texture, but choco-confusion cost points.

The bottom line: For chocolate completists and oddball-flavor fans, it's worth trying.

