Barbara's Bakery Ultima Organic Pomegranate Cereal continues the pom fad: The beady red fruit delivers antioxidants and, in this cereal, a slightly hard-to-pin-down fruity tang. Tasters mostly commented on the chewy-crunchy fiber, saying it would be filling. A recommended serving is only ½ cup (many cereals recommend a cup per serving, which seems more realistic), but even that delivers 5 grams of fiber, or 20% of the recommended daily allowance. Eat a full cup of Ultima and you'll consume 200 calories, roughly on par with Kellogg's Raisin Branbut the Bran delivers only 7 grams of fiber per cup.

Crunch factor: This cereal rated between "solidly crunchy" and "perfectly crunchy"a good rating, and it retained its crunch in milk.

Taste: Some tasters had a problem with all the bits and pieces in this cereal, including some odd stringy bits, finding more morning conflict than breakfast harmony.

Overall score: 2.5 out of 5.

The bottom line: This one's for fiber and organic enthusiasts.

