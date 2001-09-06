Bear Naked Fit Vanilla Almond Crunch Granola

Category: Breakfast crunch

We never thought wed describe the mild flavor of vanilla as “overpowering,” but here it is. The flavor got mixed reviews from our taste panel; some loved it while others thought it was too sweet and perfume-y. This low-fat, low-sugar granola is a blend of rolled oats and sweetened almonds. However, a serving size is a skimpy one-quarter cup that weighs in at 120 calories.

Crunch factor: Between “solidly crunchy” and “perfectly crunchy,” mostly due to the crunchy almonds.

Taste: Though the texture was a hit, some found the granola a bit stale, and the vanilla flavor was controversial.

Overall score: 3.2 out of 5.

The bottom line: High-calorie but tasty. Sprinkle it over plain yogurt so you wont feel shortchanged by the tiny serving size.