Taste-Test Results: Five Crunch-Worthy Snacks From Popchips

This week our testers were so enthused about a new line of supposedly healthy snacks that we abandoned our usual grazing and took a vertical plunge into all five flavors of so-called Popchips. We were more than a little skeptical at the “never baked, never fried” credo on the side of the bag, and after several calls to the manufacturer, we are still mystified as to what technology they use to get so much crunch into a chip without leaving a greasy film on our hands. We're still investigating. But in the interest of snacking fanatics everywhere, we give you this review of a truly crunch-worthy product.
Salt and Pepper Potato Chip (Recommended)
Parmesan and Garlic Potato Chip
Original Potato Chip
Sea Salt and Vinegar Potato Chip
Barbecue Potato Chips (Recommended)
