Attune Chocolate Crisp Bar

Category: Sweet treat

Crunch factor: Slightly undercrunched

Taste: This probiotic chocolate bar, which claims five times the live active cultures of yogurt, won't fool chocolate purists, but it gave our chocoholic panel its fix. The dark chocolate was bitter to some, but the majority of tasters enjoyed the slight crunch of the brown-rice crisps and the authentic chocolate flavor. Be careful, though, because this chocolate bar may pack on pounds while aiding your digestion: Each contains a whopping 4 grams of saturated fat.

Overall score: 3.1 out of 5.

The bottom line: Enjoyable, but not a good choice for calorie- or fat-conscious folks.