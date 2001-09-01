Annie’s Bunny Crunch Honey

Category: Breakfast crunch cereal



Crunch factor: Slightly less than a solid crunch

Taste: We dove into this puffed whole wheat, toasted oat, and corn cereal with expectations of a guilt-free, grown-up Cap'n Crunch. Alas, our inner children made pouty faces when the puffed whole wheat deflated in milk and the honey sweetness proved elusive. Though the label received our dietitians approvalwith 130 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, and 3 grams of fiber for a 3/4 servingour testers banged their spoons for something yummier.

Overall score: 2 out of 5; for whole wheat and fiber lovers only.

The bottom line: Maybe actual bunnies would like this? Try the Cocoa and Vanilla Bunnies cereal instead.