Annie’s Bunny Crunch Honey

Category: Breakfast crunch cereal
Crunch factor: Slightly less than a solid crunch
Taste: We dove into this puffed whole wheat, toasted oat, and corn cereal with expectations of a guilt-free, grown-up Cap'n Crunch. Alas, our inner children made pouty faces when the puffed whole wheat deflated in milk and the honey sweetness proved elusive. Though the label received our dietitians approvalwith 130 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, and 3 grams of fiber for a 3/4 servingour testers banged their spoons for something yummier.
Overall score: 2 out of 5; for whole wheat and fiber lovers only.
The bottom line: Maybe actual bunnies would like this? Try the Cocoa and Vanilla Bunnies cereal instead.