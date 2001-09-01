Amazing Meals in a Bowl: Orecchiette With Brussels Sprouts and Hazelnuts

Yunhee KimThe unique combination of vitamin-rich Brussels sprouts and heart-healthy hazelnuts adds a fiber-packed punch to this delicious pasta recipe.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

3/4 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ounce finely diced pancetta

8 ounces dried orecchiette pasta

2 teaspoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

1/4 cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Toss sprouts with 1 tablespoon oil; arrange cut side down on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and pancetta. Roast 18–20 minutes or until sprouts are tender.

2. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water. Return pasta to pot.

3. Add garlic to sprouts; toss well. Add sprouts, Parmesan, thyme, and a few tablespoons reserved pasta water to pasta; stir in remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Spoon into 4 bowls; sprinkle with hazelnuts. (Serving size: 1 1/4 cups)

Nutrition:

Calories 382; Fat 14g (sat 3g, mono 9g, poly 2g); Cho­lesterol 8mg; Protein 14g; Carbohydrate 51g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 6g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 353mg; Calcium 98mg