Amazing Meals in a Bowl: Light French Onion Soup

Yunhee KimThis lighter take on a classic French recipe infuses a low-sodium broth with the robust flavor of onions for a delicious, vitamin C–packed soup.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 50 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 large thinly sliced Spanish onions
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon flour
1⁄3 cup dry sherry
6 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
Four to eight 3/4-inch slices French baguette
4 ounces Gruyère cheese, sliced
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Heat butter and olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and salt. Cover; cook 5 minutes. Uncover; add sugar. Cook, stirring frequently, 25 minutes or until onions are golden. Add flour, and reduce heat to medium-low; cook 1–2 minutes. Add sherry, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Cook 1–2 minutes or until slightly reduced. Transfer to a saucepan. Add stock and pepper. Boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Add soy sauce.
2. Place bread slices on a baking sheet; bake 7 minutes per side or until golden.
3. Heat broiler. Ladle soup into ovenproof bowls. Top with 1–2 bread slices and 2 slices Gruyère. Broil 1–2 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. (Serving size: 1 3/4 cups soup and 2 toasts)
Nutrition:
Calories 307; Fat 18g (sat 8g, mono 7g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 39mg; Protein 18g; Carbohydrate 19g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 392mg; Calcium 331mg