Amazing Meals in a Bowl: Pho

Yunhee KimHigh in iron and low in fat, this Vietnamese beef-noodle soup recipe will delight your palate with fresh, exotic flavors.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 21 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons canola oil

One 2-inch piece peeled fresh ginger, sliced into quarter-size pieces

1 onion, halved and sliced

7 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

3 whole star anise

2 whole cloves

One 3-inch cinnamon stick

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

Freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces flank steak, trimmed

8 ounces dried flat rice noodles (banh pho)

2 scallions, sliced on bias

1/2 bunch fresh mint, roughly chopped

1 cup fresh mung bean sprouts

1/4 small dried Thai chile, thinly sliced

Instructions:

1. Bring large pot of water to boil (for step 3). Heat oil in heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ginger and onion; saute 3 minutes or until lightly charred. Add broth, anise, cloves, and cinna­mon; bring to boil, then reduce to sim­mer. Cook 15 minutes. Strain broth into a bowl; discard solids. Return broth to pan, stir in fish sauce and sugar; season with black pepper.

2. Put steak in freezer for 15 minutes to firm for slicing. Soak noodles in hot water in large bowl for 20 minutes or until soft.

3. Add noodles to boiling water; cook 30 seconds. Drain, and divide noodles among 6 deep soup bowls. Return broth to boil. Remove steak from freezer, halve lengthwise, and slice thinly across the grain; arrange raw slices over noodles. Ladle broth into bowls (boiling broth will cook steak).

4. Arrange scallions, mint, bean sprouts, and chilies on large platter. Serve soup with platter on side. (Serving size: 1 cup broth plus garnishes)

Nutrition:

Calories 339; Fat 6g (sat 2g, mono 3g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 24mg; Protein 16g; Carbohydrate 54g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 827mg; Calcium 49mg