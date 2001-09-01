Rotisserie Chicken: Sweet Chicken and Snap Peas for Under 400 Calories

Sick of ho-hum chicken? Try our Hoisin-Glazed Chicken With Sugar Snap Peas recipe. A flavor-packed glaze and quick-cooking snap peas make a quick, delicious dinner.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 6 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh sugar snap peas, trimmed

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 garlic clove, minced

1 (2-pound) warm rotisserie chicken, skin and wings removed, cut into 6 pieces

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/2 cup sliced bottled roasted red bell peppers

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

Instructions:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add peas, and cook for 1–2 minutes or until tender but still bright green. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

2. Whisk together the hoisin sauce and the next three ingredients (through honey); heat in a large skillet over medium heat. Once mixture begins to bubble, add garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1–2 minutes. Add chicken pieces, and stir about 1 minute or until heated through. Transfer chicken and sauce to a large bowl; toss until chicken is well glazed.

3. Return skillet to stove, add sesame oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Add snap peas and roasted peppers; cook about 2 minutes or until heated through. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt; remove from heat.

4. Divide chicken among 6 plates, and sprinkle evenly with sesame seeds. Serve peas alongside chicken. (Serving size: about 5 ounces chicken and 2/3 cup peas)

Nutrition:

Calories 394; Fat 13g (sat 3g, mono 5g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 135mg; Protein 47g; Carbohydrate 18g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 2g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 732mg; Calcium 96mg