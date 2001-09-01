Rotisserie Chicken: Pasta and Chicken Full of Heart-Healthy Fat

Yunhee Kim
Laura Zapalowski
September 01, 2001

tkYunhee KimFreshly shaved Parmesan pairs nicely with bitter greens and tangy lemon in this recipe for Penne With Chicken and Preserved Lemon.

Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 14 minutes
Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:
1/2 pound uncooked whole-wheat penne
1/2 pound broccoli rabe, trimmed and cut into 3-inch pieces
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 tablespoons sliced fresh garlic
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 cups skinless, boneless, shredded rotisserie chicken
1/2 preserved lemon, rinsed, pulp removed, and rind thinly sliced or 1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
Parmesan cheese (for shaving)

Instructions:
1. Cook penne according to package directions. Add broccoli rabe to pasta during the last 2 minutes of cooking. When penne is al dente and broccoli rabe is tender but still bright green, drain, reserving 1/3 cup pasta water; set aside.

2. While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and crushed red pepper, and cook 1 1/2–2 minutes or until fragrant but not browned. Add the chicken and reserved pasta water, and cook 1 minute or until heated through. Add preserved lemon rind (or lemon zest) and salt; remove from heat.

3. Toss chicken mixture with cooked pasta and broccoli rabe and grated fresh Parmesan; divide evenly among 4 bowls. Use a wide peeler to shave 12 (2-inch-long) strips of Parmesan. Place 3 shavings over each portion; serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 1/2 cups)

Nutrition:
Calories 424; Fat 12g (sat 3g, mono 7g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 65mg; Protein 35g; Carbohydrate 47g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 5g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 386mg; Calcium 141mg

