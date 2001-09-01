Rotisserie Chicken: Pasta and Chicken Full of Heart-Healthy Fat

Yunhee KimFreshly shaved Parmesan pairs nicely with bitter greens and tangy lemon in this recipe for Penne With Chicken and Preserved Lemon.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 14 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 pound uncooked whole-wheat penne

1/2 pound broccoli rabe, trimmed and cut into 3-inch pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons sliced fresh garlic

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups skinless, boneless, shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 preserved lemon, rinsed, pulp removed, and rind thinly sliced or 1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Parmesan cheese (for shaving)

Instructions:

1. Cook penne according to package directions. Add broccoli rabe to pasta during the last 2 minutes of cooking. When penne is al dente and broccoli rabe is tender but still bright green, drain, reserving 1/3 cup pasta water; set aside.

2. While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and crushed red pepper, and cook 1 1/2–2 minutes or until fragrant but not browned. Add the chicken and reserved pasta water, and cook 1 minute or until heated through. Add preserved lemon rind (or lemon zest) and salt; remove from heat.

3. Toss chicken mixture with cooked pasta and broccoli rabe and grated fresh Parmesan; divide evenly among 4 bowls. Use a wide peeler to shave 12 (2-inch-long) strips of Parmesan. Place 3 shavings over each portion; serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 1/2 cups)

Nutrition:

Calories 424; Fat 12g (sat 3g, mono 7g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 65mg; Protein 35g; Carbohydrate 47g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 5g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 386mg; Calcium 141mg