Amazing Autumn Salad With Pumpkinseeds and Cranberries

Yunhee KimEarthy pumpkinseeds, sweet cranberries, and nutty Manchego cheese make this salad recipe a standout.

Prep: 10 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

One 5-ounce package fresh baby spinach

3/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup salted pumpkinseed kernels, roasted

2 ounces thinly sliced Manchego cheese

Instructions:

1. Whisk together first 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl until smooth. Add the vinegar, 2 tablespoons water, and olive oil, whisking until well-combined.

2. Combine the spinach, cranberries, and pumpkinseeds in a large bowl. Add the vinaigrette, and toss until well-coated. Divide the salad evenly among 4 plates. Arrange the Manchego slices evenly over each salad; serve immediately. (Serving size: about 1 cups salad)

Nutrition:

Calories 267; Fat 15g (sat 5g, mono 4g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 15mg; Protein 9g; Carbohydrate 29g; Sugars 19g; Fiber 4g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 326mg; Calcium 186mg