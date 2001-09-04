Sweet Tooth? Blame Your Genes

Health.com
September 04, 2001

If you cant control yourself around cakes and cookies, University of Toronto researchers think they know why.

In a new study, people with a genetic quirk drank 44% more sugary drinks, ate 34% more sweets, and consumed 100 to 200 more calories a day from the extra sugar.

Not surprisingly, these people weighed more and had bigger waists. The gene variation may make it hard for the body to sense blood-sugar changesso the brain doesnt get the signal to stop eating.

A good remedy? None, so far. But try carefully counting your overall calories so you have room for an occasional slice of heaven.

