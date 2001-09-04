Ultimate (Easy!) Brunch: Tropical Fruit Parfaits

Yunhee KimLet your guests start the day with this easy parfait recipe layered with antioxidant-rich fruits, tangy yogurt, and crunchy granola.

Prep: 20 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup plain, fat-free Greek-style yogurt

3 tablespoons honey

2 1/4 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups ripe papaya, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 1 papaya)

1 1/2 cups ripe pineapple, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 1/2 pineapple)

1 1/2 cups strawberries, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 1 pint)

6 tablespoons low-fat granola

Instructions:

1. Combine the Greek-style yogurt, honey, and vanilla extract in a bowl.

2. Layer the remaining ingredients in each of 6 glasses in this order: papaya pieces, yogurt mixture, pineapple pieces, yogurt mixture, strawberry pieces, yogurt mixture; top each glass evenly with low-fat granola. (Serving size: 1 parfait)



Nutrition:

Calories 121; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 5g; Carbohydrate 25g; Sugars 19g; Fiber 2g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 27mg; Calcium 47mg