Ultimate (Easy!) Brunch: Cranberry-Buttermilk Scones

Try this just-sweet-enough scone recipe studded with vitamin C–rich cranberriesit tastes anything but light.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/3 cup low-fat buttermilk, well-shaken

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed

1 egg white, lightly beaten

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse sugar



Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Combine first 5 ingredients; cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles a coarse meal.

2. Whisk together the buttermilk, egg, and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients with cranberries; stir just until moist.

3. On lightly floured surface, knead dough with floured hands 5 or 6 times; pat into 7-inch round. Cut into 6 wedges; transfer wedges to parchment-lined baking sheet.

4. Brush tops with egg white, and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake 15 minutes or until golden. Let cool on wire rack 10 minutes before serving. (Serving size: 1 scone)

Nutrition:

Calories 266; Fat 5g (sat 3g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 46mg; Protein 5g; Carbohydrate 50g; Sugars 25g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 319mg; Calcium 108mg