Ultimate (Easy!) Brunch: Passion Fruit Mimosas

Yunhee KimHigh in vitamin A and potassium, the passion fruit juice in this recipe makes a gorgeous drink that adds an extra-special touch to any holiday brunch.

Prep: 2 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/2 teaspoons grenadine

1 1/2 cups chilled passion fruit juice

1 (750 ml) bottle chilled Prosecco

Orange slices, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon grenadine into each of 6 flutes; top with 1/4 cup passion fruit juice, then fill with Prosecco. Garnish, if desired. (Serving size: 1 mimosa)



Nutrition:

Calories 147; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 18g; Sugars 15g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 6mg; Calcium 11mg