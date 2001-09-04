Ultimate (Easy!) Brunch: Pumpkin Waffles With Maple-Walnut Syrup

Yunhee Kim
Laraine Perri and Lisa Schoen
September 04, 2001

tkYunhee KimLove pumpkin pie? Youll devour this fluffy waffle recipe, drizzled with warm syrup and topped with toasted, heart-healthy walnuts.

Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15–20 minutes
Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Pinch ground cloves
1 large egg
1 large egg white
1 1/2 cups low-fat buttermilk, well shaken
3/4 cup canned pumpkin
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons canola oil
1/2 teaspoon unsalted butter, melted
1/3 cup chopped walnuts
2/3 cup pure maple syrup
Powdered sugar, for garnish

Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Combine first 7 ingredients (through cloves) in a large bowl. Whisk together next 6 ingredients (through oil) in a medium bowl. Make a well in center of dry ingredients; add wet mixture. Stir just until moist.

2. Preheat waffle iron, and coat it with cooking spray. Add about 1/2 cup batter, and spread it to edges; cook until the steaming stops. Repeat with remaining batter, setting waffles aside until all are cooked. Place on baking sheets in oven for 5 minutes to crisp.

3. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add walnuts; saute 3 minutes or until lightly toasted. Add the maple syrup; simmer 2 minutes. Dust waffles with powdered sugar, if desired. Serve with warm syrup. (Serving size: 2 waffles, plus syrup)

Nutrition:
Calories 382; Fat 11g (sat 2g, mono 4g, poly 5g); Cholesterol 39mg; Protein 7g; Carbohydrate 65g; Sugars 34g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 445mg; Calcium 130mg

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up