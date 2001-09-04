Ultimate (Easy!) Brunch: Pumpkin Waffles With Maple-Walnut Syrup

Yunhee KimLove pumpkin pie? Youll devour this fluffy waffle recipe, drizzled with warm syrup and topped with toasted, heart-healthy walnuts.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15–20 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Pinch ground cloves

1 large egg

1 large egg white

1 1/2 cups low-fat buttermilk, well shaken

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 teaspoon unsalted butter, melted

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

2/3 cup pure maple syrup

Powdered sugar, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Combine first 7 ingredients (through cloves) in a large bowl. Whisk together next 6 ingredients (through oil) in a medium bowl. Make a well in center of dry ingredients; add wet mixture. Stir just until moist.

2. Preheat waffle iron, and coat it with cooking spray. Add about 1/2 cup batter, and spread it to edges; cook until the steaming stops. Repeat with remaining batter, setting waffles aside until all are cooked. Place on baking sheets in oven for 5 minutes to crisp.

3. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add walnuts; saute 3 minutes or until lightly toasted. Add the maple syrup; simmer 2 minutes. Dust waffles with powdered sugar, if desired. Serve with warm syrup. (Serving size: 2 waffles, plus syrup)

Nutrition:

Calories 382; Fat 11g (sat 2g, mono 4g, poly 5g); Cholesterol 39mg; Protein 7g; Carbohydrate 65g; Sugars 34g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 445mg; Calcium 130mg