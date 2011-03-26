Eat for Gorgeous Skin

A delicious edamame appetizer followed by a grilled-tuna dinner might help cure crows-feet.

Researchers in Korea recently discovered a naturally occurring fat (phosphatidylserine) in foods like edamame (green soybeans), as well as tuna and mackerel, that can fight wrinkles caused by sun damage and natural aging.

This fat actually stimulated the production of new collagen; thats good news because collagen, a protein, keeps skin strong and supple. The catch? The study involved applying a solution made with phosphatidylserine to skinnot eating it.

Plus, the solution isnt yet available to consumers, and its not clear how much of these foods you would need to eat to fight wrinkles. Still, while researchers figure that out, theres no reason to skimp: Fish can protect against heart disease, and edamame has a lot of fiber and vitamin C.