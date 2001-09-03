Recipes: Secrets to a Fresh Thanksgiving…Fast

Antonis AchilleosUsing all fresh ingredients doesnt have to mean days spent in the kitchen. Here, how to use whats in season for a simple, incredibly tasty whole-food spread.

Sour Cream and Caviar Topped Purple Potatoes

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions

Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Brussels Sprouts With Prosciutto and Walnuts

Simple Herb-Roasted Turkey

Cornbread, Sausage, and Herb Stuffing

Rustic Apple Galette

Sour Cream and Caviar Topped Purple Potatoes

This elegant potato appetizer (pictured above) takes little time to make and each potato half is a slim 15 calories a pop.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Makes 18 servings

Ingredients:

12 ounces small Peruvian purple potatoes (about 16–18), halved

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 cup light sour cream

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1–2 ounces caviar

Instructions:

1. Add potatoes and 3/4 teaspoon salt to medium saucepan; cover with cold water by 1 inch. Bring to boil, reduce heat; simmer 8 minutes or until just tender but not falling apart.

2. Transfer potatoes to baking sheet lined with paper towels. Cool about 20 minutes or until room temperature.

3. Meanwhile, whisk together sour cream, lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper; let chill. Arrange potatoes in even layer on large serving platter. Spoon 1/2 rounded teaspoon sour cream mixture onto each potato half; top with 1⁄4 teaspoon caviar. (Serving size: 2 potato halves)

Nutrition:

Calories 31; Fat 1g (sat 1 g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 21mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 4g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 116mg; Calcium 20mg

Next Page: Butternut Squash and Apple Soup [ pagebreak ] Antonis AchilleosButternut Squash and Apple Soup

This creamy soup is light on calories but rich in antioxidants. Serve it in mini pumpkins.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/2 teaspoons unsalted butter

1 1/4 cups chopped Vidalia or other sweet onion (about 1/2 large onion)

1 large garlic clove, smashed and peeled

1 1⁄3 cups cubed peeled Braeburn apple

1 1/4 pounds cubed peeled butternut squash

1/4 teaspoon dried rubbed sage

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus pinch

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1⁄8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups fat-free, less sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup fat-free evaporated milk

1/4 cup crème frâiche, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; saute 3 min­utes. Add garlic and apple; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add squash and next 4 ingredients; stir 30 seconds or until well-combined. Add broth, and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 20 minutes or until squash and vegetables are tender.

2. Place half of squash mixture in blender with 1/4 cup evaporated milk. Remove cen­ter of blender lid (to let steam escape); secure lid. Place clean towel over opening to avoid splatters; blend until smooth. Pour into bowl. Repeat with remaining squash and evaporated milk.

3. Spoon 1/2 cup soup into small bowl or mini pumpkin. Swirl in 3/4 teaspoon crème frâiche, if desired. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1/2 cup soup)

Nutrition:

Calories 103; Fat 4g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 9mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 15g; Sugars 7g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 115mg; Calcium 84mg

Next Page: Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions [ pagebreak ] Antonis AchilleosChampagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions

Champagne and a touch of sugar bring out the sweetness in these vitamin-C-packed cipollini onions.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 18 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound cipollini onions, peeled and

halved, leaving root end intact

11/2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 fresh thyme sprig

1 1/2 teaspoons unsalted butter

2 cups, plus 2 tablespoons brut Champagne

Fresh thyme sprigs, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Arrange onions in even layer in 10-inch skillet. Stir in sugar and next 4 ingredients (through 2 cups Champagne); bring to boil over high heat. Let mixture reduce 7–8 minutes or until almost all liquid has evaporated.

2. Reduce heat to medium-low; continue cooking, stirring frequently for 7–8 minutes or until onions are tender and golden.

3. Add remaining 2 tablespoons Champagne to pan; scrape browned bits at bottom with spatula. Remove thyme sprig, and transfer onions to serving bowl. Garnish with additional thyme, if desired. (Serving size: about 3 onions)

Nutrition:

Calories 97; Fat 1g (sat 1g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 3mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 9g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 50mg; Calcium 19mg

Next Page: Spiced Cranberry Sauce [ pagebreak ] Antonis AchilleosSpiced Cranberry Sauce

Using whole, fresh cranberries makes all the difference in this sauce.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Chill: 2 hours

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 (12-ounce) package fresh or frozen

cranberries, thawed

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

2 (1/2- by 3-inch long) strips orange rind

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10–12 minutes or until cranberries pop and mixture thickens.

2. Remove orange rind; set sauce aside to cool completely. Refrigerate about 2 hours or until well-chilled. (Sauce can be made up to 2 days ahead.) (Serving size: 1/4 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 58; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 15g; Sugars 12g; Fiber 2g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 4mg; Calcium 12mg

Next Page: Brussels Sprouts With Prosciutto and Walnuts [ pagebreak ] Antonis AchilleosBrussels Sprouts With Prosciutto and Walnuts

Prosciutto and walnuts add extra flavor and crunch to the bold taste of Brussels sprouts.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Bake: 25 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1 1/2 pounds trimmed Brussels sprouts

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed orange juice

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon grated orange zest

2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, excess fat trimmed and removed

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Toast walnuts on baking sheet for 8–10 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove and cool to room temperature. Increase oven temperature to 425°.

2. Slice large sprouts in half, if needed, so all are about the same size. Toss sprouts in large bowl with remaining ingredients. Spread on rimmed baking sheet in even layer.

3. Roast for 25–30 minutes, stirring halfway through, or until browned and tender. Toss with toasted walnuts, and serve warm. (Serving size: 1/2 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 127; Fat 8g (sat 1g, mono 3g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 7mg; Protein 7g; Carbohydrate 10g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 4g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 326mg; Calcium 48mg

Next Page: Simple Herb-Roasted Turkey [ pagebreak ] Simple Herb-Roasted Turkey

This succulent turkey is infused with the flavors of fresh herbs and aromatic vegetables. Quick tip: choosing a small fresh turkey will slash your prep and cook times.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 2 1/2 hours

Stand: 30 minutes

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 (10–12 pound) fresh or frozen turkey, thawed

1 small Vidalia or other sweet onion, roughly chopped

1 celery rib, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 packages fresh herb blend for poultry, roughly chopped

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

Cooking spray

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

Additional herbs, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 325°. Remove turkey neck and giblets; discard. Rinse turkey with cold water; pat dry. Combine onion, celery, garlic, herbs, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Stuff turkey cavity with mixture. Tie ends of legs with twine. Lift wing tips up and over back; tuck under bird.

2. Place roasting rack coated with cooking spray in a roasting pan. Place turkey on rack. Brush top and sides of turkey with butter; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pour 1 cup broth in pan.

3. Bake at 325° for 2 hours, basting every 30 minutes. Cover breast tightly with foil, and add remaining cup broth to bottom of roasting pan, and bake an additional 30 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh (away from bone) registers 165°. (Temperature will continue to rise when bird is resting.) Remove from oven; let rest 30 minutes before slicing. Transfer to a platter, garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, and serve. (Serving size: about 5–6 ounces turkey, skin removed)

Nutrition:

Calories 256; Fat 5g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 167mg; Protein 50g; Carbohydrate 0g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 207mg; Calcium 35mg

Next Page: Cornbread, Sausage, and Herb Stuffing [ pagebreak ] Antonis AchilleosCornbread, Sausage, and Herb Stuffing

Homemade cornbread gets toasted for a truly artisanal stuffing.

Prep: 35 minutes

Cook: 17 minutes

Bake: 1 hour 15 minutes

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup finely stone-ground yellow cornmeal

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup fat-free milk

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons olive oil

6 ounces fresh mild Italian chicken or turkey sausage, casings removed

2 cups finely chopped onion

1 bay leaf

1 cup diced celery

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 1/4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°.

2. For cornbread: Combine first 4 ingredients; make well in center. Combine milk, oil, and egg; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist. Spoon batter into 8-inch square pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes in pan on wire rack. Remove from pan; cool.

2. Reduce oven to 375°. Cut cornbread into 1-inch cubes, and place on baking sheet in even layer. Bake 12–15 minutes or until golden. Let cool.

3. For stuffing: Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook, crumbling, 8 minutes or until browned. Add onion and bay leaf; cook 4 minutes or until onion starts to brown, stirring occasionally. Add celery, and cook 5 minutes. Add garlic and next 3 ingredients; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat; discard bay leaf. Cool about 20 minutes or until room temperature.

4. Combine cornbread and sausage mixture. Add broth and eggs; stir just until moistened. Spoon into 2-inch deep, 7- x 11-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, covered with foil, 28 min-utes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes until top is crisp and golden. (Serving size: 2⁄3 cup).

Nutrition:

Calories 237; Fat 9g (sat 2g, mono 4g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 92mg; Protein 12g; Carbohydrate 28g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 497mg; Calcium 100mg

Next Page: Rustic Apple Galette [ pagebreak ] Antonis AchilleosRustic Apple Galette

Not great with pie dough? The beauty of this easy tart is that the crust doesn't have to look perfect.

Prep: 10 minutes

Bake: 35 minutes

Cool: 20 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup stone-ground whole-wheat flour

3 teaspoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons trans fat–free vegetable shortening

3 tablespoons apple juice

3 cups sliced peeled Golden Delicious apples, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, diced

1 large egg white

1 tablespoon water

3 tablespoons coarse sugar

Instructions:

1. For crust: Combine first 4 ingredients; cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add apple juice, 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing until dough is moist and begins to stick together. Cover in plastic wrap; chill 30 minutes.

2. Preheat oven to 400°.

3. For filling: Toss apples with lemon juice. Whisk together next 4 ingredients; pour over apples, tossing until well-combined.

3. Unwrap dough; place on parchment paper. Roll into a 15-inch circle. Place dough and parchment on rimmed baking sheet; arrange apples in center, leaving 2-inch border. Fold edges in; press gently to seal. Dot apples with butter.

4. Whisk egg white and water. Brush dough with egg wash; sprinkle with coarse sugar. Loosely cover with foil; bake 25–30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes or until tender and golden.

5. Let stand 20 minutes. Cut into 8 wedges; serve. (Serving size: 1 wedge)

Nutrition:

Calories 343; Fat 11g (sat 4g, mono 3g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 4mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 58g; Sugars 30g; Fiber 3g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 160mg; Calcium 30mg