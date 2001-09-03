Kelly Rutherford's Vitamin-Rich Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

Yunhee KimCeleb chef Bethenny Frankel gives this rich quiche a healthy makeover for Gossip Girls Kelly Rutherford. Kelly stays in shape by eating well and running after her son, Hermès.
This slimmed-down version is chock-full of vitamin-rich spinach and flavorful mushrooms.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 1 hour
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 store-bought frozen pastry shell, such as Wholly Wholesome brand
2 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
2 shallots, peeled and thinly sliced
1 (5-ounce) package prewashed fresh baby spinach
1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 (4-ounce) package assorted mushrooms
2⁄3 cup freshly grated
Parmesan (about 3 ounces), divided
1 cup plain soy milk
1 large egg
3 large egg whites
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Bake pastry shell for 10–12 minutes or until browned. Remove shell from oven, and set aside. Leave oven on.
2. Heat 11⁄4 teaspoons oil over medium heat in a large nonstick skillet; add shallots. Add spinach, and cook 2–3 minutes or until wilted. Add 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and a dash of pepper. Transfer to a plate; set aside.
3. Using the same pan, heat remaining oil, and cook mushrooms about 6 minutes or until browned on both sides. Remove from heat. Season with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper.
4. Sprinkle 1⁄3 cup Parmesan cheese over bottom of pastry crust. Top with spinach and mushrooms.
5. In a separate bowl, whisk together soy milk with egg and egg whites. Pour into shell. Top with remaining 1⁄3 cup Parmesan, and bake for 45–50 minutes or until top is firm and golden brown. Cut into wedges and serve. (Serving size: 1⁄6 of quiche)
Nutrition:
Calories 173; Fat 12g (sat 5g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 5mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 13g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 215mg; Calcium 70mg