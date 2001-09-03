Kelly Rutherford's Vitamin-Rich Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

Yunhee KimCeleb chef Bethenny Frankel gives this rich quiche a healthy makeover for Gossip Girls Kelly Rutherford. Kelly stays in shape by eating well and running after her son, Hermès.

This slimmed-down version is chock-full of vitamin-rich spinach and flavorful mushrooms.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 1 hour

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 store-bought frozen pastry shell, such as Wholly Wholesome brand

2 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

2 shallots, peeled and thinly sliced

1 (5-ounce) package prewashed fresh baby spinach

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 (4-ounce) package assorted mushrooms

2⁄3 cup freshly grated

Parmesan (about 3 ounces), divided

1 cup plain soy milk

1 large egg

3 large egg whites

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Bake pastry shell for 10–12 minutes or until browned. Remove shell from oven, and set aside. Leave oven on.

2. Heat 11⁄4 teaspoons oil over medium heat in a large nonstick skillet; add shallots. Add spinach, and cook 2–3 minutes or until wilted. Add 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and a dash of pepper. Transfer to a plate; set aside.

3. Using the same pan, heat remaining oil, and cook mushrooms about 6 minutes or until browned on both sides. Remove from heat. Season with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper.

4. Sprinkle 1⁄3 cup Parmesan cheese over bottom of pastry crust. Top with spinach and mushrooms.

5. In a separate bowl, whisk together soy milk with egg and egg whites. Pour into shell. Top with remaining 1⁄3 cup Parmesan, and bake for 45–50 minutes or until top is firm and golden brown. Cut into wedges and serve. (Serving size: 1⁄6 of quiche)

Nutrition:

Calories 173; Fat 12g (sat 5g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 5mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 13g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 215mg; Calcium 70mg