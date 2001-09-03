Saying No to a Second Serving: How to Handle Food Pushers

Jump-starting a healthy eating plan is hard enough, but factor in food-filled events with family and friends and you may feel like you're setting yourself up for failure. With a marathon stretch of holidays looming large, you need to learn how to stick to your healthy eating habits, even when your Aunt Helen tries to dump a second serving of dessert on your plate. Here are my tips for telling food pushers to back off.

Dont you want a second helping of dessert? Pecan pie is your favorite! Just this once wont hurt!

Id love to take home a piece to have later this week.

Come on, just a bite wont hurt!

As delicious as that was, I'm going to have to pass. Im so full right now that I know Ill regret it if I have even one more bite.

You cant live on salads forever!

Youre right, but until I get to a weight Im comfortable at, Im going to stick with what I know works.

Your sister seems to get along just fine eating whatever she wants. Whats your deal?

Thats great for her, but this is whats working for me right now. I try not to compare myself to other people.

You used to be so much fun, but now calories are all you care about! Loosen up a little!

I appreciate your concern, but taking account for what I put into my body makes me happy. You should try ityoud be surprised at how great you feel.