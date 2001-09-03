Warning: You May Be Overcaffeinated

September 03, 2001

A 12-ounce cola has 35 mg of caffeine, but some of the newest energy drinks contain 14 times moreenough caffeine to lead to anxiety, insomnia, dehydration, stomach woes, or a dangerously fast heartbeat in some people (and it could pose special dan­gers to pregnant women). The risks are so worrisome that Johns Hopkins University scientists who have spent decades researching the effects of caffeine are pushing for warning labels. They say it makes no sense that over-the-counter supplements like No-Doz (which has 200 mg) require warnings, yet energy drinks that may have much more caffeine dont. So how much caf­feine are you really getting? Check our chart.

Whats the Caffeine Count?
Energy Drinks50–500 mg
Coffee80–150 mg
Tea47 mg
Soda35 mg

