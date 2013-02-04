Cat Cora’s Budget-Friendly Cinnamon-Stewed Chicken

Yunhee KimGrowing up in a Greek family, I always loved this meal. Its a flavorful comfort dishand it's healthy, too. Now I love making it for my boys, Zoran, 5, and Caje, 21 months.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Makes 6 servings



Ingredients:

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (2 1/2- to 3-pound) whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 coarsely chopped yellow onions

5 garlic cloves, minced and divided

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 cup water

1 cup chicken broth

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1/2 cup ricotta salata cheese, grated

Instructions:

1. Mix cinnamon, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Pat chicken dry with paper towels, and rub with cinnamon seasoning.

2. Heat olive oil in a deep skillet over high heat. (Dont overcrowd chicken, or it will steam rather than brown.) Brown chicken in oil for about 4–5 minutes on each side. Turn frequently with a spatula. Remove chicken when nicely browned on all sides; set aside.

3. Lower heat to medium-high. Add onions and 3 minced garlic cloves and cook, stirring constantly, for about 3 minutes or until onions are soft and golden brown. Add wine to pan, scraping up any browned bits with a spatula.

4. When wine has evaporated, add water, broth, tomato paste, oregano, and remaining 2 garlic cloves. Return chicken to pan. (Liquid should cover the chicken about three-fourths of the way.) Cover and simmer over low heat about 1 hour or until chicken is tender and cooked through. Add salt and pepper to taste.

5. Serve chicken topped with sauce and sprinkled with cheese. Remove skin before eating. (Serving size: about 1 piece of chicken with sauce)

Nutrition:

Calories 336; Fat 15g (sat 4g, mono 6g, poly 2g); Choles­terol 98mg; Protein 35g; Carbohydrate 11g; Sugars 5g; Fiber 2g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 796mg; Calcium 94mg

Cat Cora is the Food Networks first female Iron Chef and is the author of Cat Coras Kitchen.