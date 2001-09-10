Five Healthiest Foods for Your Buck

Load these in your cart: Theyre nutritional heavyweights for less than $3.

1. Frozen mixed vegetables

Add these low-calorie, fill-you-up, vitamin-rich gems to stews, soups, or pasta. Or serve them on the side, tossed with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper.

2. Canned wild salmon

Scramble it with eggs, use in place of tuna for a healthy sandwich, or top a salad with a few forkfuls for added protein and a boost of omega-3s.

3. Brown rice

Serve this filling, high-fiber grain as a side dish, add it to a salad, mix it with veggies, or even warm it up with a little cinnamon and milk for breakfast. Heads-up: It takes about 45 minutes to cook, so make a big batch.

4. Frozen edamame

Boil it for snacking, toss some into a stir-fry, or mix it with rice for added nutritional punch. Edamame is high in protein, fiber, B vitamins, folate, and vitamin K.

5. Sweet potatoes

Put them in casseroles, slice them for roasting, mash them, or use them in quick breads. These versatile veggies are loaded with fiber, beta-carotene, and vitamin A.