Ultimate Guide to Fresh Fruits and Veggies

If you're clueless when it comes to picking out produce, use our how-to guide for choosing the freshest fruits and veggies at your local farmers market or grocery.

Apricots, Peaches, Plums

Pick: Fruit that is firm, with a taut, unblemished skin and no signs of bruising or wrinkles.

Store: Ripen at room temperature, until tender. Apricots can be kept for 2 days, maximum. Once plums are ripe, refrigerate up to 3 days.

Use: Cook with sugar (1 pound of fruit per 2 cups sugar) on the stove until thickened for a delicious jam.

Tip: Vitamin A–rich stone fruits work with savory dishes; try sauteing, grilling, or roasting them to serve with duck, chicken, or pork.

Blackberries and Raspberries

Pick: Plump, juicy berries with a shine (blackberries) or luster (raspberries), without any trace of mold or discoloration.

Store: If eating within 24 hours, store at room temperature; otherwise, wrap loosely in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Wash just before using.

Use: Blackberries and raspberries are delicious raw or in baked goods, but theyre also a great addition to savory dishes.

Tip: To freeze antioxidant-packed blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, or cherries, wash and let dry completely, then place them in a single layer on a tray in the freezer until solid. Transfer to a zip-top bag and store in the freezer.

Cherries

Pick: Fruit with a glossy sheen and deep, rich color.

Store: Refrigerate in a plastic bag for up to 2 days.

Use: Pitted sweet cherries are delicious in yogurt, desserts, or even as a sweet topping for grilled meat.

Tip: To pit several cherries at once, place them in a zip-top bag and roll over them gently with a rolling pin so they split. Remove from the bag, pluck out pits, and enjoy this antioxidant-rich fruit.

Blueberries

Pick: Plump, firm berries that arent shrunken or wrinkled. The color should be rich with a powdery white cast.

Store: Refrigerate, covered with plastic wrap, for up to 6 days.

Use: Blueberries are delicious as a cereal topping, stirred into yogurt, or baked into a cobbler. And their intense flavor makes for a great frozen dessert.

Tip: Gently rinse fiber-packed berries by dunking them in a bowl of cold water just before using; drain in a colander.

Strawberries

Pick: Berries with a bright red color throughout and a healthy, green stem; size will vary depending on the variety.

Store: If eating within a few hours, keep at room temperature; otherwise, wrap loosely in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Wash just before using.

Use: Slice strawberries to top shortbread or ice cream, or simply serve them whole.

Tip: For an easy dessert full of vitamin C, drizzle sliced berries with balsamic vinegar or a splash of Champagne.

Corn

Pick: Ears with husks that feel taut against full, well-defined kernels. Take a peek at the kernels: They should be plump (not flat).

Store: Keep corn in a plastic bag in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Use: Corn can be steamed, boiled or grilled, or simply cut from the cob and tossed into salads raw.

Tip: Snap the corncobs in half before slicing off the kernels (full of potassium) so you can prop the cut side of the cob solidly on the cutting board.

Summer Squash

Pick: Small but heavy squash with glossy skin.

Store: In a plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Use: All varieties are delicious raw, steamed, sauteed, or grilled. Pattypan and crookneck squashes have a milder taste that pairs well with fresh herbs. The bright orange blossoms from squash plants are also delicious when added to a stir-fry.

Tip: Grate too-large zucchini into soups, sauces, or muffin batter to get a quick a boost of vitamins A and C.

Tomatoes

Pick: Plump tomatoes with fully developed color that yield to the touch without being mushy.

Store: Ripen at room temperature, stem-side down. Never refrigerate.

Use: Choose slicing tomatoes like Brandywine or Mortgage Lifters for salads and sandwiches, and the firmer-fleshed Amish Paste or San Marzano for sauces.

Tip: Cut overripe tomatoes in half and smear the lycopene-rich flesh on toasted bread drizzled with olive oil for a quick bruschetta.

Green Beans

Pick: Smaller beans, which are typically most tender, and look for ones that are firm, with a slight sheen and no wrinkles.

Store: Rinse, air dry, and store in a ventilated plastic bag in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Use: Beans can be steamed or quickly boiled until crisp-tender and served warm. For salads, cook them a bit longer and plunge into an ice bath.

Tip: If your beans are larger and a bit tougher, try braising them. To braise: Saute fiber- and folic acid–rich beans in olive oil, then add wine or broth to the pan, cover, and simmer until tender.

Cucumbers