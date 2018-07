Getty ImagesFor a delicious Margarita on the rocks (that will not blow your diet), try Bethenny's easy recipe:

What you'll need:

2 oz of Clear Premium Tequila (count 1, 2 while you pour, no need for measuring)

Tiny splash of Orange Liquor

Juice of four Fresh Lime Wedges

A splash of Grand Marnier or BOLS Triple Sec

Combine all ingredients over a glass of ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

Makes one serving

