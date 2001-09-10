Bethenny Frankel's Easy Frittata

This fancy-looking but super-easy frittata recipe makes a beautiful and healthful breakfast. It serves one but double the recipe and use a medium-size pan to serve two.

What you'll need:

1 cup sauteed vegetables (great way to use leftover), such as onions, spinach, zucchini, broccoli, or tomatoes.

1 egg yolk and 3-4 egg whites

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon crumbled feta or grated Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a smaill nonstick pan with and ovenproof handle with cooking spray. Over medium heat, saute the vegetables.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk and the egg whites with a little salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and move it around with a spatula until slightly solidified. Transfer the pan to the oven

3. Bake until the frittata is almost firm to the touch (approximately 15-20 minutes). Sprinkle with the cheese and bake until firm. Serve immediately.

This great recipe, and many others like it, comes from Bethenny's new book Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting.