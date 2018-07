Quentin BaconNow you can enjoy chicken-fried steak, one of Law and Order: SVU actress Stephanie March's favorite indulgences, and still stay in shape!

Celeb chef Bethenny Frankel has created a slimmed-down recipe that saves you 176 calories and 18 fat grams by using whole-wheat flour instead of white flour, egg whites instead of whole eggs or buttermilk, low-fat milk instead of whole milk, and just a splash of oil.