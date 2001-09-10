Which Fish to Eat and Which to Skip

From Health magazineHere, our guide to which healthy catches should end up on your plateand which are better left in the sea.

Eat it …

Domestic shrimp: A good source of omega-3s and light: just 21 calories per 1/4 pound. Go for U.S. wild-caught or farmed.

Albacore (U.S. caught) or yellowfin tuna: These are both great and safe sources of omega-3s and vitamin D.

Scallops: Low in calories and fat, scallops have high levels of vitamin B12, crucial for cardiovascular health.

Skip it …