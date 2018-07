Lose 10 lbs Eating Fast Food!

James WorrellFrom Health magazine

No time to cook or buy groceries? No worries: Our plan is as grab-and-go as it gets.

Chances are your summer days are more crazy than lazy, with zero time to create portion-controlled meals and tally up calories. But just because youre in fast-food mode doesnt mean you have to kiss your get-slim plans good-bye.

Weve created a 1,350-calorie-a-day mix-and-match weight-loss plan using healthy choices you can pick up at the drive-through (and a few you can zap at home). Choose one item from each list each day, and enjoy it with water, seltzer, or another superlight drink like black coffee—you wont have to count a single calorie. Add a fun, quick workout from our “Get Fit Faster!” activities five days a week, and this could be the least stressful 10 pounds youve ever lost.

Breakfast

(About 300 calories)

Starbucks Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Feta, and Egg Wrap

Calories 270; Fat 11g (sat 4g); Protein 14g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 8g

Dunkin Donuts: Half a multigrain bagel with plain reduced-fat cream cheese

Calories 300; Fat 13g (sat 6g); Protein 13g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 5g

McDonalds Egg McMuffin

Calories 300; Fat 12g (sat 5g); Protein 18g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g

Panera Bread Pumpkin Muffin; kid-size organic yogurt

Calories 320; Fat 11g (sat 3g); Protein 5g; Sugars 33g; Fiber 1g

Jamba Juice Blueberry and Blackberry Oatmeal

Calories 290; Fat 4g (sat 1g); Protein 8g; Sugars 25g; Fiber 6g

Lunch

(About 400 calories)

Arbys Ham and Swiss Melt Sandwich; applesauce

Calories 358; Fat 7g (sat 4g); Protein 16g; Sugars 25g; Fiber 3g

Burger King Veggie Burger (hold the mayonnaise!); Fresh Apple Fries with Caramel Sauce

Calories 410; Fat 9g (sat 1g); Protein 23g; Sugars 18g; Fiber 8g

Subway 6-inch Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Sub; 1 bowl minestrone

Calories 410; Fat 6g (sat 2g); Protein 27g; Sugars 11g; Fiber 8g

Wendys Mandarin Chicken Salad (roasted almonds, half a packet of Oriental Sesame Dressing, hold the Crispy Noodles)

Calories 395; Fat 18g (sat 2g); Protein 30g; Sugars 22g; Fiber 4g

Taco Bell Chicken Burrito Supreme

Calories 320; Fat 12g (sat 5g); Protein 20g; Sugars 5g; Fiber 6g

Next Page: Dinner and Snacking [ pagebreak ]Dinner

(About 500 calories)

Kashi Lemongrass Coconut Chicken; 1 large orange; 8 ounces 1% milk

Calories 488; Fat 11g (sat 6g); Protein 28g; Sugars 36g; Fiber 11g

Olive Garden Herbed-Grilled Salmon

Calories 510; Fat 26g (sat 6g); Protein 55g*; Sugars 0g*; Fiber 6g (*estimates)

Pizza Hut: 2 slices Fit n Delicious Diced Red Tomato, Mushroom, and Jalapeño Pizza; 1 breadstick and dipping sauce

Calories 500; Fat 14g (sat 5g); Protein 18g; Sugars 19g; Fiber 7g

Chipotle: 3 Steak Tacos (3 soft taco shells, steak, fajita vegetables, tomato salsa, lettuce) Calories 505; Fat 15g (sat 5g); Protein 38g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 2g

Sushi: 8 pieces California roll; ½ cup edamame; a green salad with 2 tablespoons Asian sesame-ginger dressing

Calories 510; Fat 15g (sat 3g); Protein 15g; Sugars 17g; Fiber 7g

Snack

(About 150 calories)

David Original Sunflower Seeds (1.75-ounce bag)

Calories 160; Fat 12g (sat 2g); Protein 7g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 3g

Odwalla Pomegranate Strawberry All Natural Juice Drink (15 fluid ounces)

Calories 94; Fat 0g (sat 0g); Protein 0g; Sugars 23g; Fiber 0g

McDonalds Fruit n Yogurt Parfait with Granola

Calories 160; Fat 2g (sat 1g); Protein 4g; Sugars 21g; Fiber 1g

Kashi TLC Oatmeal Raisin Flax Cookie

Calories 130; Fat 5g (sat 1g); Protein 2g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 4g

Quaker True Delights Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almond Bar

Calories 140; Fat 5g (sat 2g); Protein 2g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 3g

Get Fit Faster!

Got a half-hour? Youve got time for a breezy workout. Do one of the activities below (or a combination) for 30 minutes 5 times a week: