According to a new study from The Cochrane Collaboration, an independent health-research organization, people on diets that call for fiber-rich, complex-carb-loaded foods like lentils, sweet potatoes, and apples lost a little over two pounds more in five weeks, compared with people on low-fat or other types of diets. These foods rank low on the glycemic index (GI), which means theyre less likely to cause blood sugar spikes and leave you feeling hungry.

Low Glycemic Index Foods (55 or less)

Skim milk

Plain Yogurt

Soy beverage

Apple/plum/orange

Sweet potato

Oat bran bread

All-Bran

Converted or Parboiled rice

Pumpernickel bread

Al dente (firm) pasta

Lentils/kidney/baked beans

Chick peas

Medium Glycemic Index Foods (56-69)

Banana

Pineapple

Raisins

New potatoes

Oatmeal

Popcorn

Split pea or green pea soup

Brown rice

Couscous

Basmati rice

Shredded wheat cereal

Whole wheat bread

Rye bread

High Glycemic Index Foods

Watermelon

Dried dates

Instant mashed potatoes

Baked white potato

Parsnips

Rutabaga

Instant rice

Corn Flakes

Rice Krispies

Cheerios

Bagel, white

Soda crackers

Jellybeans

French fries