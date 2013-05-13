Trends in the Dieting Industry: Stock Your Office With This Brown-Bagger's Grocery List

As restaurant portions grow increasingly larger (and so do Americans' waistlines), bringing your lunch to work is a great way to exercise control over your diet. Dont have time, you say, to pack your own lunch in the morning? Keep a mini pantry of healthy nonperishables at your office, so a delicious, fast, and healthy snack or lunch is as near as your office fridge or desk drawer. Get started by taking this grocery list to your store:



The Office Freezer

Frozen produce like broccoli and peas or mixed veggies

Frozen entrees like Amys new Brown Rice Bowl With Black-Eyed Peas & Veggies or Black Bean Vegetable Burrito; vegetarian dishes from the new Moosewood line, of cookbook fame (the Moroccan Stew and the Southwest Cornbread and Red Beans taste great); or quick, convenient chicken nuggets made by Ians or Applegate Farms

The Office Refrigerator

Vegetables like sliced cucumber, baby carrots, and cherry tomatoes (prepare at the beginning of the week)

Cheeses like Fontina, Gorgonzola, or shredded Cheddar

Turkey and other cold cuts

Prewashed salad greens and low-fat salad dressing

Baked tofu such as Wildwoods, which comes in flavors like teriyaki and Aloha (marinated with ginger and pineapple)

Condiments like salsa, your favorite mustard, and low-fat mayo to kick up any entree

The Desk Drawer

Cans of black beans and chickpeas

Tuna packets that dont require draining

Rice noodles and bulgur (steep in hot water to prepare)

Potatoes (zap in the microwave for 10 minutes)

Whole-grain bread or tortillas for a quick sandwich or wrap

Just-add-water soups, like Fantastics CarbTastic Soups (especially the Shiitake Mushroom and Asian Ginger Broccoli) and Big Soup Noodle Bowls

Slivered almonds, sunflower seeds, or dried fruits for salad toppings

Can opener, bowl, and utensils

