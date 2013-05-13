Trends in the Dieting Industry: Stock Your Office With This Brown-Bagger's Grocery List

As restaurant portions grow increasingly larger (and so do Americans' waistlines), bringing your lunch to work is a great way to exercise control over your diet. Dont have time, you say, to pack your own lunch in the morning? Keep a mini pantry of healthy nonperishables at your office, so a delicious, fast, and healthy snack or lunch is as near as your office fridge or desk drawer. Get started by taking this grocery list to your store:
The Office Freezer
- Frozen produce like broccoli and peas or mixed veggies
- Frozen entrees like Amys new Brown Rice Bowl With Black-Eyed Peas & Veggies or Black Bean Vegetable Burrito; vegetarian dishes from the new Moosewood line, of cookbook fame (the Moroccan Stew and the Southwest Cornbread and Red Beans taste great); or quick, convenient chicken nuggets made by Ians or Applegate Farms
The Office Refrigerator
- Vegetables like sliced cucumber, baby carrots, and cherry tomatoes (prepare at the beginning of the week)
- Cheeses like Fontina, Gorgonzola, or shredded Cheddar
- Turkey and other cold cuts
- Prewashed salad greens and low-fat salad dressing
- Baked tofu such as Wildwoods, which comes in flavors like teriyaki and Aloha (marinated with ginger and pineapple)
- Condiments like salsa, your favorite mustard, and low-fat mayo to kick up any entree
The Desk Drawer
- Cans of black beans and chickpeas
- Tuna packets that dont require draining
- Rice noodles and bulgur (steep in hot water to prepare)
- Potatoes (zap in the microwave for 10 minutes)
- Whole-grain bread or tortillas for a quick sandwich or wrap
- Just-add-water soups, like Fantastics CarbTastic Soups (especially the Shiitake Mushroom and Asian Ginger Broccoli) and Big Soup Noodle Bowls
- Slivered almonds, sunflower seeds, or dried fruits for salad toppings
- Can opener, bowl, and utensils