How to Eat More, Feel Full, Weigh Less by Filling the Fiber Gap

When you think of fiber, chances are your weight isnt the first thing that comes to mind. But recent studies show the more fiber you eat, the less you tend to weigh. The reason: Part of it lies in satiety, or feeling full.

Fiber moves through your body more slowly than highly processed foods, making you feel full faster and satisfied longer. Most of us are only getting about half the recommended 25 grams of the filler-upper a day, though. Doubling up could cut 100 calories from your dayover a year, that adds up to 10 pounds.

So how do you fill the fiber gap? Try these Sure Things and Surprisesbut be sure to note the Scams.

Sure things: your old fiber standbys

Black beans: 15 grams per cup

Cooked broccoli: 5 grams per cup

Cooked oatmeal: 4 grams per cup

Chickpeas: 10.6 grams per cup

Dried plums: 12.4 grams per cup

Surprises: who knew theyre so fiber-packed?

Large Asian pear: 10 grams per pear, about double a regular pear

Frozen green peas: 8.8 grams per cup

Canned pumpkin: 7 grams per cup

Avocado: 11.6 grams per avocado

Artichoke: 9 grams per cup

Scams: less than 3 grams per serving