Skinny Sweets: Kiss Cookies

“Every Christmas season, I turn out at least six batches of Kiss Cookies. They taste sinful and look fantastic on a holiday buffet. But with each batch I make, theres always a cookie casualty or two I end up eating. A lighter version of the recipe would be one small step toward minimizing my holiday calorie guilt.” Angie White of Shreveport, La.

Nutritional Comparison:

Before: Calories 141 (37% from fat); fat 6 g

After: Calories 109 (30% from fat); fat 4 g

You save: 32 calories & 2 grams of fat

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 9 minutes

Makes 40 cookies

Ingredients:

One 14-ounce can fat-free sweetened condensed milk

3/4 cup reduced-fat creamy peanut butter

2 cups low-fat baking mix, such as reduced-fat Bisquick

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cooking spray

1/3 cup sugar

40 milk chocolate kisses

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Combine the milk and peanut butter in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer at high speed until creamy. Stir in the baking mix and vanilla. Combine.

3. Coat hands lightly with cooking spray, and shape dough into 40 ping-pong-size balls and roll in sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart on nonstick baking sheets.

4. Bake cookies 9 minutes per batch or until lightly browned. Place 1 chocolate kiss in the center of each cookie. Cool on pan 3 minutes; remove cookies from pan. Cool completely on wire racks. (Serving size: 1 cookie)

Nutrition:

Calories 109 (30% from fat); Fat 4g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 2mg; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 17g; Sugars 9g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 113mg; Calcium 42mg