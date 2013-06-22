Give Thanks for a Healthy Holiday: Inspired Recipes for Leftover Turkey

If you've got a lot of leftovers on your hands this year, you're probably not looking forward to the prospect of turkey sandwiches for the next several nights. So how about thinking outside the box? Start with these two creative suggestions. They'll inspire you to pop a turkey in the oven any time of year.

Menu 1:

Thai Curry Turkey

Serve with Banana and Mango With Lime: Peel and slice 1 ripe banana and 1 large ripe mango, and combine in a medium bowl. Top with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, and drizzle with 1 tablespoon honey. Toss gently and serve.

Game plan:

1. Make the rice.

2. Make the curry sauce; add turkey and squash. Heat, then garnish.

3. Assemble the banana-mango dessert.

4. Serve the turkey-and-vegetable mixture over rice, and enjoy the dessert.

Menu 2:

Tangy BBQ Sandwich

Serve with Easy Creamy Coleslaw: Combine 1/4 cup light mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine dressing with a 1-pound bag of preshredded coleslaw mix (such as Fresh Express). Serve, or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Game plan:

1. Assemble coleslaw; cover, and set aside.

2. Saute onions, and make barbecue sauce mixture.

3. Combine sauce with turkey, and mound on rolls.

4. Serve sandwiches with coleslaw.