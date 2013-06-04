Frozen Shrimp: Our Favorite Shellfish is Low-Fat, Low-Cal, Low-Maintenance

Shrimp is now the most popular seafood in America. Here are a few facts about this delicious and versatile shellfish:

 Three ounces of cooked shrimp has 18 grams of protein, and just 83 calories and 1 gram of fat.

 Frozen shrimp (used in the following recipes) will keep for about 2 months in the freezer. Thaw shrimpcovered with waterin a bowl in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, or overnight.

 You can even use the frozen variety for a super-quick shrimp cocktail. "Just steam them in a colander over boiling water for 1 minute so they'll be nice and firm," says Contributing Editor Robin Miller, who also hosts Food Network's Quick Fix Meals.

Try one of these easy frozen shrimp recipes, all of them bold and flavorful:



Shrimp Ceviche Salad

The acidity of the lime juice in this popular Latin American appetizer actually "cooks" the shrimp.



Prosciutto-Wrapped Basil Shrimp

Just 4 minutes under the broiler, and you've got a delicious and flavorful starter.



Shrimp and Piquillo Peppers

Piquillo peppers are sweet, delicate Spanish peppers found jarred in the specialty section of the supermarket.