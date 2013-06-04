Researchers Connect Eggs and Weight Loss

After years of being barred from the average American diet, things are looking sunny-side up for eggs. According to a study from Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, overweight women who eat egg breakfasts lose twice as much weight as women who start their days with bagels. Researchers say the protein in eggs increases satiety and decreases hunger, helping women eat fewer calories throughout the day. "Eggs are a perfect protein source because they have all eight essential amino acids," says Dave Grotto, RD, author of 101 Foods That Could Save Your Life. "And recent research debunks the idea that they have adverse effects on the heart."

See our recipe collection for great new ways to enjoy them:

 Goldilox Scrambled Eggs

 Scrambled Eggs With Smoked Salmon, Spinach, and Chives

 Scrambled Egg Burritos

 Artichoke, Goat Cheese, and Potato Omelet

 Caramelized Onion and Roasted Pepper Frittata

 Linguine Frittata With Greens

 Mushroom and Spinach Frittata With Smoked Gouda

 Mushroom, Pepper, and Fontina Frittata