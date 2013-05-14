Molto Mario Talks Healthy Italian

When it comes to Italian food in the U.S., there are few chefs as colorful as Mario Batali. From his distinctive clogs and Crocs (he has his own brand) and baggy pants to his red hair, Batali is an instantly recognizable voice for traditional Italian recipes.

Batali teamed up with Marisa Tomei, Natalie Portman, Stanley Tucci, Debra Messing, and American Idol finalist Chris Daughtry to create six ultimate Italian dinner parties, which were all showcased online in The Celebrity Italian Table Cookbook from Barilla. (The company donated $1 per download to the charitable hunger group America's Second Harvest.)

Ambiance and decor were designed by David Tutera, a celebrity-party planner.

