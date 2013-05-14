10 Years Thinner: Your First Week's Meal Plan

Dont feel like coming up with your own meal ideas for the first week? No problem. Just follow our suggestions below. You can repeat for weeks two through six, or create your own meal plan by following the basic guidelines.

Monday

Breakfast: Quick and Easy

Eat 1 hard-boiled egg, 1/2 cup sliced banana, and 1 cup strawberries.

Midmorning snack:

Enjoy 1/2 cup almonds and 1 peach.

Lunch: Turkey Quick Fix

Roll 3–4 ounces roasted turkey breast, 1 tomato, 1/2 peeled avocado (all thinly sliced), and mustard into a large lettuce leaf.

Midafternoon snack:

Cut 1 apple into wedges and spread 2 tablespoons organic peanut butter on them.

Dinner: Hoisin-Glazed Tenderloin

Serve with 2 cups steamed kale drizzled with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and lemon juice to taste. Have 1 cup grapes, too.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Fast and Furious

Scramble 3 egg whites in 1 tablespoon olive oil. Serve with 1 cup each of strawberries and orange wedges.

Midmorning snack:

Have 1/2 cup pistachios and 1 cup blueberries.

Lunch: Hoisin-Glazed Tenderloin

Eat Monday nights leftovers, plus 1 orange.

Midafternoon snack:

Nosh on 1/2 cup raw or roasted sunflower seeds and 1 apple.

Dinner: 5-Minute Shrimp Salad

Combine 1/4 pound shrimp (cooked, peeled, and deveined), 1 tomato (cubed), 1/2 avocado and 1/2 cucumber (both cubed and peeled), 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, and lemon juice, seasoned salt, and ground pepper to taste in a small bowl.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Simply Salmon

Enjoy 4 ounces smoked salmon with your choice of fruit.

Midmorning snack:

Munch on 1/2 cup mixed nuts and 2 small plums.

Lunch: Lean Roast Beef Quick Fix

Layer 3 ounces lean roast beef in a large lettuce leaf and spread 1 teaspoon horseradish on top. Add a piece of fruit of your choice.

Midafternoon snack:

Eat 1/2 cup raw or roasted pumpkinseeds and 1 nectarine.

Thursday

Breakfast: Quick and Easy II

Start the day with 1 hard-boiled egg, some tomato slices, and your choice of fruit.

Midmorning snack:

Treat yourself to 1/2 cup walnuts and 1 pear.

Lunch: Roasted Chicken and Yams

Have Wednesday nights leftovers and 1 apple.

Midafternoon snack:

Enjoy 1/2 cup cashews and 1 cup of your favorite melon.

Dinner: Black Bean Bowl

Combine 1 precooked skinless, boneless chicken breast (cut into bite-size pieces), 2/3 cup black beans (drained and well-rinsed), 1/2 tomato (cubed), 1/2 red bell pepper (chopped), 2 tablespoons scallions (chopped), lemon juice to taste, and dashes of cumin, basil, cilantro, and ground pepper in a small bowl.

Friday

Breakfast: Sausage and Eggs

Cook 1–2 links lean sausage and 2–3 egg whites as desired in 1 tablespoon olive oil. Serve with 1 cup each of grapes and cantaloupe.

Midmorning snack:

Nosh on 1/2 cup mixed nuts and 1 cup strawberries.

Lunch: Tuna Salad

Empty 1/2 can (7.06-ounce) tuna into a small bowl and combine with 1/2 cup diced tomato, 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, and bal-samic vinegar to taste. Place mixture on a bed of prewashed baby spinach.

Midafternoon snack:

Nibble on 1/2 cup almonds and 1 cup fresh pineapple.

Saturday

Breakfast: Italian Omelet

Beat 2–3 egg whites with splash of water until frothy. Saute 2 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes and 1/4 large portabello mushroom (thinly sliced) in olive oil until tender. Reduce heat, add egg mixture, cover, and cook until eggs are fluffy (but solid). Add 1/4 cup avocado and fold in half before serving.

Midmorning snack:

Nosh on 1/2 cup cashews and 1 cup blueberries.

Lunch: Tuna-Stuffed Tomatoes

Halve 2 medium tomatoes and remove insides. Drain 1 can light tuna (packed in water). In small bowl, combine tuna with 1 medium celery stalk (chopped), 1 table-spoon sesame oil, 1/8 teaspoon dill, and 1/8 teaspoon lemon pepper. Spoon 1/4 of mixture into each tomato half.

Midafternoon snack:

Enjoy 1/2 cup pistachios and 1 cup grapes.

Dinner: Chicken Paillards

Serve with 1 cup each of steamed broccoli drizzled with lemon juice and mushrooms sauteed in 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Sunday

Breakfast: Fast and Furious II

Scramble 3 egg whites in 1 tablespoon olive oil. Serve with 1 cup each of strawberries and orange wedges.

Midmorning snack:

Have 1/2 cup mixed nuts and 1 cup honeydew melon.

Lunch: Chicken Paillard Salad

Top large bowl of mesclun salad greens with chicken left over from Saturday night (cut into pieces) and 1 cup mandarin orange slices; drizzle with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar.

Midafternoon snack:

Cut 1 apple into wedges and spread 2 tablespoons organic peanut butter on them.

