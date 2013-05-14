Molto Mario Talks Healthy Italian: Marisa Tomei's Dinner Party

Chef Mario Batali and actress Marisa Tomei developed this beautiful menu that includes recipes for a savory pancetta pasta and a lovely vegetable appetizer.

Autumn Vegetables With Goat Cheese and Pumpkin-Seed Oil

Insalata di Verdura del Autunno con Caprino ed Olio di Semi di Zucca

Ingredients:

1/2 pound butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

4 fresh sage leaves, finely chopped

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup Jerusalem artichokes, scrubbed and sliced into 1/8-inch disks (optional)

2 parsnips, scrubbed and sliced into 1/4-inch disks

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 leek, white part only, cut into 3-inch julienne pieces

1/2 celery root, peeled and cut into julienne pieces

1/4 pound mizuna, watercress, or frisee

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 1-inch baguette slices, toasted for 2 minutes in 400°F oven

1/4 pound fresh goat cheese

2 tablespoons pumpkin-seed oil (available at specialty stores)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 475°F.

2. Place the butternut cubes and chopped sage on a cookie sheet; drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and roast until light golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Set aside in a large salad bowl to cool.

4. Place the Jerusalem artichokes on the same cookie sheet and toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

5. Roast in the oven for 6 to 7 minutes.

6. Remove and set aside with the squash.

7. Place the parsnips on the cookie sheet and toss with the cumin and 1 more tablespoon of olive oil.

8. Roast for 6 to 7 minutes, and then set aside with the other vegetables.

9. Bring 6 cups of water to boil and set up an ice bath near the stove.

10. Plunge the leeks into the boiling water and cook until tender, 2 to 3 minutes.

11. Remove the leeks from the boiling water and submerge them in the ice bath until cool. Remove the leeks from the ice bath, pat dry with paper towels, and set aside.

12. Add the leeks, celery root and mizuna to the salad bowl with the roasted vegetables.

13. Add the remaining olive oil, sherry vinegar, salt and pepper and toss gently to coat well.

14. Divide the mixture evenly among four chilled dinner plates, mounding it like a haystack.

15. Generously spread fresh goat cheese on each baguette slice and place on top of each “haystack.”

16. Drizzle the pumpkinseed oil around each mound and serve immediately.

Farfalle With Pancetta, Rucola and Truffle PasteFarfalle con Pancetta, Rucola e Tartufo Bianco

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

8 ounces guanciale (may substitute bacon or pancetta), diced

1 small red onion, cut lengthwise in half and then into 1/4-inch thick half-moons

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 pound Barilla Farfalle

2 tablespoons truffle paste

1/2 cup freshly grated Pecorino-Romano, plus extra for serving

1 bunch arugula, chopped

Instructions:

1. Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot and add 2 tablespoons salt.

2. Meanwhile in a 10-to-12-inch saute pan, heat the olive oil over low heat.

3. Add the guanciale and cook slowly until the guancialehas rendered its fat and is crisp and golden brown, about 10 minutes.

4. Add the onion and garlic and cook gently until golden brown, about 5 minutes longer. Remove from the heat.

5. Cook the Barilla Farfalle in the boiling water for 1 minute less than the package instructions indicate; drain reserving 4 tablespoons cooking water.

6. Add the pasta to the pan with the reserved cooking water.

7. Add the truffle paste, guanciale, and the grated cheese; mix well and toss over high heat for one minute.

8. Add the arugula and toss for about 30 more seconds, until just wilted. Divide among four warmed pasta bowls and serve with additional cheese on the side.

