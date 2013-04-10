Walk Off Weight: The Simplest Diet Ever



We love the flexibility of this plan from Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD. It's super simple to remember, nothings off limits, and its a snap to do on the go. Just allow yourself 300 calories for breakfast, 400 for lunch, and 500 for dinner, plus two 150-calorie snacks, for a total of 1,500 calories a day. (Go to www.thecaloriecounter.com for the calorie counts of most foods.) Make it healthy and filling by working in lots of fruit, veggies, and whole grains.

Here's a sample day:

Breakfast

1 cup yogurt

1 cup strawberries

1 low-calorie granola bar

1 cup coffee with 1 teaspoon of sugar

294 calories

Lunch

Half a turkey sandwich

1 cup garden-vegetable soup

1 cup fresh fruit

unsweetened iced tea

390 calories

Afternoon snack

15 light tortilla chips

1/2 cup salsa

146 calories

Dinner

1 roasted skinless chicken breast drizzled with balsamic vinegar

8 grilled asparagus spears

2 roasted red potatoes sprinkled with 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

520 calories

Evening snack

1/2 cup light chocolate ice cream

1/4 cup raspberries

146 calories