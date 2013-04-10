Walk Off Weight: The Simplest Diet Ever

Tracy Teare
April 10, 2013


We love the flexibility of this plan from Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD. It's super simple to remember, nothings off limits, and its a snap to do on the go. Just allow yourself 300 calories for breakfast, 400 for lunch, and 500 for dinner, plus two 150-calorie snacks, for a total of 1,500 calories a day. (Go to www.thecaloriecounter.com for the calorie counts of most foods.) Make it healthy and filling by working in lots of fruit, veggies, and whole grains.

Here's a sample day:

Breakfast
1 cup yogurt
1 cup strawberries
1 low-calorie granola bar
1 cup coffee with 1 teaspoon of sugar
294 calories

Lunch
Half a turkey sandwich
1 cup garden-vegetable soup
1 cup fresh fruit
unsweetened iced tea
390 calories

Afternoon snack
15 light tortilla chips
1/2 cup salsa
146 calories

Dinner
1 roasted skinless chicken breast drizzled with balsamic vinegar
8 grilled asparagus spears
2 roasted red potatoes sprinkled with 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
520 calories

Evening snack
1/2 cup light chocolate ice cream
1/4 cup raspberries
146 calories

