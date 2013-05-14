How to Make the Perfect Shopping List

Shop unscripted, and not only will you buy the same tired ingredients every week but your money will fly awayand your impulse control will, too. Try our pointers for making a convenient, life-lengthening list.

Make a meal plan

Pick out a few recipes, and you have an instant ingredient list that will rein in impulse buys.

Draw up a master list

Compiling your grocery receipts for four weeks will give you a master list that helps you avoid buying stuff you already have. Keep it on the fridge and mark down what you bought when.

Dont shop hungry

Youll eat your way through the store!

Organize aisle by aisle

This time-saver will keep you from zigzagging back and forth in the store.

Write down a rainbow

Choose different colors of fruits and vegetables to guarantee variety.

Stick to the list

Without a list, youll fork over 30% more on impulse items.

