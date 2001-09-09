Low-Fat Veggie Orzo Smacks of Spring

Just 15 minutes is all you need to complete this low-cal, veggie-rich recipe for Spring Celebration Orzo that has nearly 20 percent of your daily calcium.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

8 ounces uncooked orzo 1 pound asparagus spears, cut into 2-inch-long slices (snap off rough ends before slicing)

1 cup frozen green peas, thawed

3 ounces fresh Parmesan cheese

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves (about 10)

Instructions:

1. Cook orzo according to package directions. When 3 minutes of cooking time remain, add asparagus. Cook for 1 minute, then add peas and cook for the final 2 minutes. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, use a vegetable peeler to make 12 curls of Parmesan. Grate remaining cheese and set aside.

3. Combine salt, lemon juice, and olive oil; whisk together. Toss orzo in lemon-juice mixture; stir in grated cheese and basil. Serve warm or at room temperature with Parmesan curls. Garnish with additional basil leaves, if desired. (Serving size: 1 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 281 (31% from fat); Fat 10g (sat 3g, mono 5g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 12mg; Protein 14g; Carbohydrate 36g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 4g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 457mg; Calcium 191mg