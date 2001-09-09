This Spanish Dish Stars Protein-Packed Shrimp

Cinnamon and orange zest bring out the sweetness in this quick-cooking, high-protein recipe for Spanish Shrimp and Farfalle.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook: 13 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

8 ounces uncooked farfalle pasta

1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 cup chopped onion

1⁄2teaspoon dried thyme

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 cup fresh orange juice, plus 1 teaspoon zest

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

4 plum tomatoes, chopped

1⁄2 cup pimiento-stuffed olives

Instructions:

1. Cook farfalle according to package directions; drain.

2. Toss shrimp with cumin, salt, and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook until pink, about 2 minutes per side; remove from skillet.

3. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil in skillet. Add onion, thyme, and cinnamon; cook until onions are soft, about 4 minutes. Increase heat to high and add orange juice, vinegar, tomatoes, and olives; cook until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add shrimp and remove from heat. Toss with farfalle and orange zest, and serve. (Serving size: 2 cups)

Nutrition:

Calories 417 (22% from fat); Fat 10g (sat 2g, mono 6g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 168mg; Protein 28g; Carbohydrate 53g; Sugars 7g; Fiber 5g; Iron 6mg; Sodium 870mg; Calcium 84mg