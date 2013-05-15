Maria Menounos's Mykonos Burger

Heres how actress Maria Menounos gets her burger fix. Lean ground turkey and zesty seasonings make for a delicious burger for under 300 calories.

Prep time: 12 minutes

Cook: 11 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 pound lean ground turkey

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 3/4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

4 (1/4-inch thick) slices red onion

4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, toasted

Instructions:

1. In a medium bowl, mix first 8 ingredients (through feta). Use an ice cream scoop or 1/2-cup measure to make equal-size patties.

2. Broil for 5–6 minutes on each side or until done.

3. Place burger on bottom half of bun. Top with onion slices and a Dijon-and-ketchup mixture (a trick for cutting sugar from your diet), if desired; garnish with parsley, if desired. Cover with top half of bun. (Serving size: 1 burger)

Nutrition:

Calories 253 (33% from fat); Fat 9g (sat 3g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 61mg; Protein 22g; Carbohydrate 21g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 3g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 514mg; Calcium 99mg

For more healthy tips, check out Bethenny's "Savvy Swaps That Save Tons of Calories."