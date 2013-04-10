Health's Feel Great Weight Plan: Practice Portion Control

This handy chart is part of Health magazine's Feel Great Weight Plan: Your What-to-Eat Guide.

From breakfast to dessert, heres your complete eating strategy. To keep weight off, keep these quick guidelines in mind.

A serving of... is about equivalent to this... Red meat Palm of your hand (3 oz) Chicken Palm of your hand plus up to your knuckle (5 oz) Fish Your entire hand and as thick as your thumb at the knuckle (6 oz) Pasta Small fist Rice/couscous Baseball Peanut or almond butter Golf ball Salad dressing 1/2 shot glass Cereal Baseball Dried fruit 2 dominoes



Download this chart (pdf).



Download our Feel Great Weight Substitution Chart (pdf).