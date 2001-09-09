Learn to Cut Your Calories With This Food-Swap Guide

September 09, 2001

One of the easiest ways to cut calories is to food-swap. Ditch a high fat version for its lower fat counterpart and youre on your way to mega-calorie savings. Also try these smart substitutions:

High-Fat VersionLow-Fat Version
Iced White Mocha (grande) = 450 calories, 20g fatIced Skinny Mocha (grande) = 80 calories, 0g fat
1 oz shredded cheddar cheese = 110 calories, 9g fat2 tbl grated or shredded Parmesan cheese = 45 calories, 3g fat
4 oz whole wheat banana muffin = 430 calories, 23g fat2 whole grain waffles = 160 calories, 2g fat
1 cup tuna (3.5 oz) = 480 calories, 42g fat3.5 oz grilled chicken breast = 130 calories, 3.5g fat
1/2 cup granola = 590 calories, 29 g fat1 cup fiber cereal = 120 calories, 2g fat
4 oz turkey burger = 150 calories, 17g fat4 oz lean turkey burger = 170 calories, 7g fat
Bagel with cream cheese = 600 calories, 22g fatEnglish muffin with no-sugar-added jelly = 160 calories, 1g fat
1 slice cheese pizza = 450 calories, 13g fat1 slice cheese-less pizza with veggies = 250 calories, 2g fat

