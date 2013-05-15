Luscious and Light Fruity Desserts: Crispy Plum Tart

The slight tang of fresh plums balances the sweet crust in this recipe for Rustic Plum-and-Almond Tart. Sliced almonds add a subtle crunch.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Chill: 2 hours or overnight

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 1⁄3 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄2 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 tablespoon baking powder

Dash of salt

1⁄3 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 large egg yolk

2 teaspoons 2% reduced-fat milk

1 1⁄4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

8 plums, pitted and sliced

3 tablespoons sliced almonds

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Combine flour, 1⁄2 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt in a food processor. Add ricotta and next 4 ingredients (through vanilla); pulse until mixture begins to form a ball. Do not overprocess. Shape into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight.

3. Place dough on lightly floured wax paper. Top with another sheet; roll out to a 10-inch circle. Remove wax paper, and transfer dough to prepared baking sheet. Fold edges to make a 1⁄2-inch rim.

4. Bake for 10 minutes in center of oven. Remove from oven, and brush top with egg white. Starting at outer edge and working toward the center, arrange plum slices in smaller and smaller circles until crust is covered. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons sugar evenly over plums, and bake for 25 minutes. Top with almonds and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar, and bake for 10 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and plums are softened. Remove tart from the oven, and cool for at least 5 minutes. Cut into 10 wedges and serve. (Serving size: 1 slice)

Nutrition:

Calories 188 (21% from fat); Fat 4g (sat 2g, mono 2g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 29mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 33g; Sugars 21g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 167 mg; Calcium 107 mg

