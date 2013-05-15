Luscious and Light Fruity Desserts: Dark, Juicy Berries

Antioxidant-packed berries are brightened up with lime zest and sorbet in this fiber-rich recipe for Black and Blue Berries in Ginger Syrup.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 7 minutes
Stand: 5 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
2 cups water
21⁄2 cups blackberries, divided
1⁄3 cup turbinado or granulated sugar
2 (1-inch) pieces peeled fresh ginger, thinly sliced
2 (3-inch) strips lime zest
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 cups blueberries
2 cups lemon sorbet (optional)
Instructions:
1. Bring 2 cups water, 1⁄2 cup blackberries, sugar, ginger, and lime zest to a boil over medium-high heat in a saucepan, stirring just until sugar is dissolved. Boil for 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat, and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine strainer set over a bowl; dont press on solids. Reserve the syrup, discarding the blackberries. Then stir in the lime juice.
2. Add the remaining 2 cups blackberries and blueberries to the syrup. Serve over 1⁄2 cup lemon sorbet, if desired. (Serving size: 11⁄4 cups)
Nutrition:
Calories 136 (4% from fat); Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 34g; Sugars 26g; Fiber 6g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 12mg; Calcium 44mg
